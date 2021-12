BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 78-year-old Tehachapi man has been identified as the victim of a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

Gilberto Sanchez suffered blunt force trauma Dec. 5 in the 49500 block of Brett Avenue in Tehachapi and was pronounced dead the following day at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials.

No details have been released by Tehachapi police.