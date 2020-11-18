Tehachapi couple sentenced to life terms in prison in death of 2-month-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a 2-month-old boy who died after suffering multiple broken bones and skull fractures were sentenced Wednesday to life terms in prison, the father for inflicting the injuries, and the mother for failing to report her husband’s repeated abuse of the infant.

Matthew Norwood, 31, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, court records show. Brittney Collins, 30, received a sentence of 15 years to life.

Two juries were empaneled to hear the case — one for Norwood, another for Collins — and each returned guilty verdicts in October on charges of second-degree murder and assault.

The baby, Abel, died Oct. 24, 2018, a week after he was brought to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. He had injuries that were in different stages of healing, prosecutors said, indicating ongoing abuse.

Prosecutors said Collins ignored Norwood’s assaults. In a video played at trial, Collins told investigators she saw Norwood squeeze Abel, choke him and slap him on the head, and she never intervened or contacted authorities.