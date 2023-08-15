BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to blow up the Tehachapi Police Department pleaded no contest Tuesday to making a destructive device without a permit, according to court records.

Robert Kovach, 55, faces a year in jail followed by a year of supervised release at his sentencing next month, according to District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga.

Additionally, he must stay away from the police department.

Believing police had murdered a friend who had been in custody, Kovach sent a series of messages to the friend’s son claiming to have gathered explosives and a large amount of black powder to destroy the department, according to court documents.

The messages were passed on to police.

Following Kovach’s Aug. 3 arrest, police found a “Vaseline-type substance” in a sandwich bag inside his vehicle identified as an explosive material commonly known as “poor man’s C4,” according to police reports.

At his home, police found homemade rockets and ignition fuses, the reports say. They also located an inert grenade that could “quite easily” be made operable, police said.

The grenade, two rifles, 144 rounds of ammunition, electronic devices and 16 grams of methamphetamine were seized, according to the documents. Kovach told police he has used meth for the past decade.