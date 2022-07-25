BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A status hearing Monday for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed to mid-March.

Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are accused of killing Michelle Louise Taylor, 54. Taylor’s ex-husband told 17 News Reznick is Taylor’s daughter.

Taylor was found dead July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. She suffered a stab wound to the neck, according to the coroner’s office.

The teens were arrested the following day and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, according to a sheriff’s release.