BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers arrested last week in connection with the death of an Oildale woman made their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Emily Reznick and Nikolai Roach appeared separately in Juvenile Court for hearings where deputy public defenders denied petitions filed against the minors, who are accused of killing 54-year-old Michelle Louise Taylor. Reznick, the ends of her hair dyed aquamarine, appeared in person while Roach, for reasons not explained in court, appeared via video.

Judge Lorna H. Brumfield ordered the two remain in custody based on the allegations against them. A hearing was set for later this month.

A multitude of questions surround the case, not least the motive and the relationships involved.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim knew the teens but said they could not release further details and have not released the teens’ ages, information which a prosecutor also was unable to provide.

A man who wept during Tuesday’s proceedings declined to comment afterward, as did a couple identified as Roach’s parents.

Taylor was found dead Thursday in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. She had a possible stab wound but the cause and manner of death have not been determined, officials said.

The teens were arrested the following day and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, according to a sheriff’s release.