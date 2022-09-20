BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens — just 14 and 16 years old — have been arrested in connection with the brutal rape of a south Bakersfield woman in her own home.

The boys were not named because of their ages.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, the boys entered through a window of the home in the area of Brundage Lane and Union Avenue, according to reports.

They held the victim for four hours, according to Bakersfield Police reports, repeatedly raping her and bombarding her with racial slurs, according to documents.

Both teens have been arrested and booked on several felony and sexual assault charges, according to police.