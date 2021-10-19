Teens arrested after carjacking and lengthy pursuit

Three teenagers from Bakersfield were arrested on Saturday morning after leading police on a pursuit that stemmed from a carjacking on Friday night.

The carjacking occurred just after 11:15 p.m. on Friday in the downtown area, at Bank and F Streets, and that one of the suspects attempted to discharge his firearm but it malfunctioned, according to BPD.

A few hours later, officers located the vehicle in the area of Lincoln Street at Miller Street and a lengthy pursuit began that ended at Highway 99 at Highway 46 near Famoso after the stolen vehicle ran out of gas.

Two 15 year old juveniles and 18 year old Jose Gonzalez of Bakersfield were arrested for charges associated with the pursuit and carjacking.