BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a reported stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle near Harding Elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a vehicle with serious damage to its front end.

The boys were described as ranging between ages 13 to 16, according to a CHP spokesperson. The boys fled the scene following the crash.

According to CHP, there were no reports of injuries or guns involved.

The vehicle was previously reported as stolen and there is no information on who owns it, according to CHP. The incident remains under investigation.