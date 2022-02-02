Teen who admitted to love killing sentenced to juvenile facility until 25 for double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daqwontay Cage was 15 when he was jumped into a gang.

That same year, he fatally shot Makhi Bowen, 17, and Christian Howell, 18, outside a convenience store in East Bakersfield.

Cage bragged about the shooting and while in custody told a probation officer he loves killing — even pointing out another teen he said he planned to kill.

“My first one I just loved it,” Cage said according to a report read Wednesday by prosecutor Esther Schlaerth during the teen’s sentencing hearing. “I just wanted to do it more and more”

Now 16, Cage will be released from a juvenile facility when he turns 25. That’s the maximum he could receive under California’s current sentencing laws regarding juveniles.

Senate Bill 1391, which took effect in 2019, prohibits transferring 14- or-15-year-old offenders to adult court, regardless of the alleged crime. If convicted in adult court Daqwontay would have faced a maximum term of 110 years to life.

Families in mourning

Cage was sentenced at the Juvenile Justice Center during an emotional hearing where the victims’ relatives spoke of their loss and Cage’s lack of remorse.

“His soul is empty,” said Kwame Kekaula, Howell’s uncle, in a statement read to the court by an advocate with Kern County District Attorney’s office’s victim services unit.

Kekaula, 45, said he’d been teaching his nephew about real estate so he could provide for his family. Howell had a girlfriend and young daughter.

Howell and him were going to work together, Kekaula said. Howell was excited to start upon a new adventure. Then the shooting ripped his future away.

Cage shot Bowen and Howell in November 2020 outside a Fastrip at Niles Street and Fairfax Road. Bowen died at the scene and Howell was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.

“His actions show no regard for humanity,” Kekaula’s statement said of the gunman.

Makhi’s aunt, Tameka Young, took the court back to the moment when she got a call from her sister informing her of the shooting. Her sister’s voice was filled with sorrow.

“The pain, I can’t explain it, but I heard it, I felt it,” Young said.

She called Daqwontay’s actions inexcusable. They’ve left a void in the lives of both families.

“He destroyed our lives,” Young said.

Daqwontay’s father, brother and an aunt declined comment afterward.

A troubled history

Daqwontay’s first contact with probation officers happened when he was 8. He’s had a string of run-ins with the law since then.

Judge Wendy Avila, who presided over the case, noted issues with Daqwontay’s home life. Child Protective Services has looked into 21 allegations of neglect, five of which were substantiated. Allegations of drug usage and domestic violence have been made against his parents.

Whatever the cause for his behavior, Daqwontay can’t seem to stay out of trouble. He’s had three prior commitments at juvenile facilities — once at Camp Erwin Owens and twice at the Crossroads Facility.

It took a year for Daqwontay to be identified as the gunman in the killings. In that time, he picked up other cases with gun and gang allegations.

Avila, who read portions of Daqwontay’s criminal record during Wednesday’s hearing, said on one occasion Daqwontay was released from a facility only to be arrested later the same day in possession of a gun.

His performance while in juvenile facilities was abysmal.

Daqwontay engaged in a race riot at Juvenile Hall. At Crossroads incidents of indecent exposure, possession of contraband and fighting were reported.

He has challenged staff at juvenile facilities, been defiant, made gang comments — even admitted to murders, Avila said.

She referenced a report stating Daqwontay told an officer last year he was having dreams about killing people and wondered if it could be post-traumatic stress disorder. He said the people he killed were his enemies and pointed to an alleged rival gang member in the facility as someone he would kill when he gets out, the report said.

Daqwontay could have been sentenced to six to nine months at a different facility. Avila found that wasn’t appropriate considering the seriousness of his crimes and the need for greater security, noting on Sunday he briefly escaped from Juvenile Hall.

Avila spoke directly to Daqwontay as she pronounced sentence. She told him she hopes one day he realizes the horrific impact his actions have had on the the families of Makhi and Christian. She said she hopes he participates in rehabilitation programs and counseling services while in custody.

When he’s released, Daqwontay will be a young man. He has the ability to to benefit society, the judge said, but it’s ultimately up to him if he wants to change.

“I hope, for your sake, and for the sake of this community, you make the right decision, Avila said.