Teen suspect tried stabbing himself with pen while writing apology to shooting victim’s family: reports

The 19-year-old suspects appeared in court in June in the shooting death of 38-year-old Raul Dominguez. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager, one of three people arrested in the shooting death of a man in May, tried to stab himself in the neck with a plastic pen he was using to write a letter apologizing to the victim’s family, court documents say.

The incident occurred as the 17-year-old, his named redacted in the documents, was in a Bakersfield Police Department interview room with detectives. The newly released reports say he didn’t injure himself.

Both the teen and Parrish Stinson, 19, confessed to shooting 38-year-old Raul Dominguez, according to the documents. A third defendant, Mark Milner, 19, admitted to being on surveillance video taken from a market where the shooting happened, but didn’t provide any further information.

The three are members of the East Side Crips gang, police say in the documents.

Stinson and Milner have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder and are next due in court July 31. They’re being held without bail. It’s unclear what charges the juvenile faces as information regarding juveniles generally is not made public.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. May 31 in the parking lot of Central Cali Market at 801 E. California Ave., police said. Surveillance video shows Dominguez pull into the market and begin arguing with several people. He continues arguing after getting out of the vehicle.

The video shows several people throw items at Dominguez and he retreats to his vehicle, where he’s assaulted by six to 10 people, according to the documents. Three other people armed with handguns then position themselves around the vehicle and fire.

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found six .380-caliber casings in the parking lot, and a pathologist ruled cause of death as a gunshot wound where the round passed through Dominguez’s chest, the reports say.

A concerned citizen who spoke with police days after the shooting said they were at the market that night and heard Dominguez yelling racial slurs before he was attacked, according to the documents.