Teen showed handgun to students waiting for school bus, principal says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager showed a handgun to two Lakeside School students waiting for a school bus in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the school’s principal.

The teen did not directly threaten the students, who boarded the bus and informed administrators of the incident upon arriving at school, Principal Mike McGrath said in a message sent to parents.

The school contacted Bakersfield police, who determined the boy, 14, attends Independence High School and stole the gun from a relative.

Officers went to a home where they recovered the gun but have not found the boy, said BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley. He said the boy didn’t threaten anyone, but faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

McGrath commended the two students for reporting the incident.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work with law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” McGrath said.