Teen shot and killed last night in southwest Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The teen shot and killed on Olmo Court in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night has been identified.

The teen has been identified as Gerald Anthony Davis Jr., 17, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called out for reports of a shooting on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived they found three victims, including Davis with gunshot wounds at a residence. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 137 confirmed homicide in Kern County this year, according to the 17 News Homicide Tracker.