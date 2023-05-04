BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen who was 14 when he fatally shot a man in Panorama Park could be kept in a juvenile facility until he’s 25 after entering pleas to voluntary manslaughter and assault with a gun, a prosecutor said.

Junior Fierros can’t be held in custody longer than that because he was younger than 16 at the time of the killing, prosecutor Melanie Ayala said in an email. Fierros was sentenced Monday and will be housed at APEX Academy, a 40-bed facility run by the Kern County Probation Department. Ayala said he’ll have progress reviews every six months.

Under the terms of the plea, Fierros will stay at APEX until he’s at least 19.

Fierros shot Luis Mora, 39, and a teen on May 1, 2022, on Panorama Drive near River Boulevard, police said. Mora died the next day at Kern Medical. The teen’s injuries were described as minor.