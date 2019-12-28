Teen opened fire at other male for rubbing peanut butter on his girlfriend’s lips, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy shot at another male outside a Bakersfield hotel for making advances toward his girlfriend, including rubbing peanut butter on her lips and caressing her legs, according to court documents.

The teen, whose name is redacted from the reports, and Keon Bolden, his 18-year-old cousin, were arrested in the Dec. 1 incident on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, among other crimes, court records show.

Bolden is charged with four felonies and is next due in court Jan. 22. The teen’s charges and next court date aren’t publicly available because he’s a minor.

The teen told police he intended to kill the other male because he was so angry he’d touched his girlfriend. He became “very emotional,” the documents said, and began crying as detectives interviewed him.

Police said the teen fired several times but missed the other male, instead hitting another person who suffered minor injuries.

The shooting occurred at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard, where the teen’s girlfriend was staying with her mother.

The teen told police his girlfriend had called him a few days earlier to report the other male’s actions. He said neither he nor his girlfriend knew the other male.