BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen who was 14 when police say he fatally shot a man in Panorama Park had a status conference Wednesday in which his attorney asked the court to authorize a one-time visit for the boy’s grandmother to visit him at Juvenile Hall.

Junior Fierros’ parents have been the only relatives allowed to see him, said Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, adding the family is very close.

Judge Wendy Avila said she would not issue an order telling Juvenile Hall authorities what to do. Instead, she said, she’ll defer to probation officials to make that decision.

Another hearing was set for October as Wakeman said there was ongoing investigation.

Luis Mora, 39, and a teenager were found shot May 1 on Panorama Drive near River Boulevard, police said. Mora was taken to Kern Medical, where he died the next day, according to coroner’s officials. The teen victim’s injuries were described as minor.

Police arrested Fierros on East Truxtun Avenue near V Street.