BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot in East Bakersfield on Friday has been identified.

David Lopez Jr. died at the scene of the shooting that occurred at about 6:18 p.m. on Pacific Street near Brown Street, according to coroner’s officials.

A suspect, Austin French, 28, ran into a nearby home and later surrendered and was taken into custody, police said. He was booked on suspicion of murder and assault with a gun and is due in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 661-327-7111.