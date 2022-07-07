BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A boy who was 14 when he allegedly shot and mortally wounded a man in Panorama Park had a readiness hearing postponed Thursday because his attorney is awaiting reports from the Kern County coroner’s office.

The hearing for Junior Fierros was moved to September at the request of Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman. Prosecutor Esther Schlaerth agreed to the postponement and told a Juvenile Court judge a “significant amount” of discovery has been provided to the defense.

Fierros is also accused of shooting and wounding a teen during the incident.

On the night of May 1, police called to Panorama Drive near River Boulevard found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Luis Mora, 39, was taken to Kern Medical where he died early the next morning, according to the coroner’s office.

The teen victim’s injuries were described by police as minor.

Police arrested Fierros on East Truxtun Avenue near V Street.