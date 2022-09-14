BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of killing a man last year in East Bakersfield on Wednesday had a status hearing postponed to next month, at which time it’s expected dates will be set for hearings to determine whether he’ll be transferred to adult court.

Sonny Veleta was 16 when arrested in the Aug. 12, 2021, shooting death of Cesar Joseph Malta, 19. Malta was found wounded on Oregon Street near Kern Street and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and coroner’s officials.

Veleta’s public defender, Teryl Wakeman, told Judge Wendy Avila his client agreed to the postponement. Veleta did not speak during the hearing.