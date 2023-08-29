BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested and released a teen bicyclist to his mother after allegedly riding recklessly and resisting arrest on Union Avenue.

Police say a marked BPD patrol vehicle was traveling on Union Avenue around 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 and the officer observed two bicyclists riding south in the northbound lanes.

The bicyclists were allegedly riding wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic. Drivers slowed to avoid a collision with the bicyclists, police said.

Police say the officer used his horn and told the riders to move out of traffic. One of the bicyclists moved into the shoulder, but the second rider continued to ride the bicycle into lanes.

The officer ultimately caught up to the bicyclist.

Police say the bicyclist who traveled on the shoulder was 13 years old and was released to his mother.

The bicyclist who fled was 14 years old and was arrested for riding a bicycle the wrong way, not wearing a helmet, reckless driving and resisting arrest. The 14-year-old boy was released to his mother, the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.