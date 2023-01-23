BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to happen on Monday. The threat prompted officials to immediately investigate, leading them to a 14-year-old suspect who had just been suspended from school, the department said.

The investigation revealed the teen did not have access to firearms. He was arrested for making threats and booked into Juvenile Hall, BPD said.

Officials said there is no danger of a shooting at Actis Junior High School.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.