BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that wounded a man as he drove in central Bakersfield on Monday, police say.

An investigation determined the teen fired into a vehicle unprovoked in the 1500 block of 3rd Street, according to police. The teen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and gang participation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.