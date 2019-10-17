Teen arrested for posting threat to Thompson Junior High students, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of making an online threat toward Thompson Junior High School students.

The boy was arrested on charges of criminal threats and causing the false report of an emergency, according to police. His name was not released because he’s a minor.

The threatening social media post was made on Sept. 26 and included pictures of guns, officers said. The teen was identified and arrested Oct. 10.

“Threats related to school shootings are taken very seriously and any potential threat should be immediately reported to law enforcement,” police said in a release. “The Bakersfield Police Department would like to encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activity, and discuss with them the seriousness of posting threats directed toward their fellow students.”

Police said they are able to track the source of a post even if it’s from a fictitious account.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.