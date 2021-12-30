Teen arrested for alleged Valley Plaza robbery and carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a teen for two alleged armed robberies, gun charges and a carjacking this week in Bakersfield.

Officials said officers arrested the 17-year-old boy Thursday following a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot at the Valley Plaza mall. Bakersfield police said officers found the teen in a vehicle that was reported stolen at gunpoint on Dec. 27. The teen allegedly ran from officers and tossed a gun, which police later found.

According to police, the teen was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Vallarta Market on Panama Lane.

The 17-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall for two counts of armed robbery, weapons violations and carjacking, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.