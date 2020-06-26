Teen arrested after pipe bomb found inside stolen truck in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after finding the teen in possession of a stolen truck that had a pipe bomb inside it, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Sweitzer Lake Street to a report of a teen in possession of a firearm and stolen truck, said the release sent by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The teen was found in possession of a BB gun, the truck and a stolen motorcycle, police said. A search of the truck turned up a pipe bomb filled with gunpowder and ball bearings, according to the department. It was rendered safe at the scene.

Police arrested the teen on suspicion of two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a destructive device, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.