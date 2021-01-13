18-year-old arrested after leading police on vehicle pursuit through south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit through south Bakersfield last night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers came across a car reported stolen just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on S. H Street and Planz Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The department said after some time, the pursuit was called off due to dangerously high speeds. However, after about 20 minutes, officers were able to locate the car and the driver in a remote area south of Taft Highway.

The driver was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.