Teen arrested after discarding loaded, unregistered gun during chase, police say

Crime Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a teen late Thursday who they said discarded a loaded, unregistered gun while running from officers.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall on gang participation and firearms charges, police said. His name was not released because he’s a minor.

Police were called to a report of several people loitering around 11:30 p.m. at East California Avenue near King Street. The teen ran when officers contacted the group and was arrested shortly afterward.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

