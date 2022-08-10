BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on 34th Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday that involved a teen and a bystander being shot, according to the department.

The department said the 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds and he is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. The bystander sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Terry Alva, 19, Alan Moore, 22, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, weapon violations and gang participation, according to the department. Joe Devers II, 19, was arrested for gang participation and weapon violations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.