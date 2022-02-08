Teen accused of killing 10-year-old girl fires attorney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin was granted a request to fire his attorney during a hearing Tuesday at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Jesus Everardo Rodriguez, 18, had defense lawyer Michelle Trujillo removed from his case following a closed hearing. Judge Wendy Avila then appointed Keenan Perkins as his attorney.

Perkins asked for time to obtain discovery and prepare motions and Avila scheduled the next hearing for late March.

Eventually, Avila will determine whether Rodriguez will remain in juvenile court or have his case transferred to adult court. California law requires what’s known as a fitness hearing be performed before a juvenile can be sent to adult court, where potential penalties are more severe.

If convicted of first-degree murder as an adult Rodriguez would face a life term in prison; a conviction as a juvenile would result in him being released by the time he turns 25.

Rodriguez is accused of killing Liliana Jimenez and wounding her 12-year-old brother and her father in a shooting July 17 outside the father’s home. The Jimenez family had just arrived when a vehicle pulled alongside and shots were fired into the father’s vehicle.

Liliana’s father was wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, which police said in court documents is commonly worn by Arvina gang members because of the dark blue color and large “A.” The father denied being a gang member and told police he didn’t know who shot him.

The father’s brother, who witnessed the shooting and rear-ended the suspect vehicle with his pickup, told police it was possible the suspects mistook the father for a gang member.

Rodriguez has multiple tattoos linking him to the Varrio Chico Lamont gang, rivals of the Arvina gang, police said in the documents.

The Kern Regional Crime Lab found DNA profiles for Rodriguez and two others in the suspect vehicle, a black BMW 325i, according to investigators. Additionally, the BMW was used in a June 1 shooting in Lamont where two men were wounded, documents said.