Bakersfield teacher’s aide charged with child porn possession thought about acting on urges: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police asked to speak with him Nov. 18, Matthew Cornejo believed they wanted to question him about his homosexuality.

The Old River Elementary School teacher’s aide said he was openly gay and didn’t hide it from students, according to court documents. And he acknowledged a recent interaction where he told 6th grade students they looked cute dressed for the school’s picture day.

“One of the girls made it weird,” Cornejo told detectives. He said she told him, “Mr. Matt you’re trying to catch a charge with that kid.”

Following his discussion with investigators, Cornejo was in fact charged, not for interactions with students but for allegedly sending himself hundreds of images of child pornography. The documents say he admitted viewing the material.

Asked why, he said it interested him because it was “weird and taboo” and “it being out there and controversial,” the documents say. He also said he found it sexually interesting, the documents say.

“I felt excited, then I, you know, I felt bad after, especially working at a school, I felt like I was contradicting myself,” he told investigators according to the documents.

A detective asked if he ever tried acting on his sexual urges involving children, the filings say.

Cornejo said he thought about it but didn’t go through with it because he didn’t want to harm a child or damage his reputation, the filings say.

Cornejo, 28 at the time of his arrest, is free on $10,000 bail and due back in court March 7. A preliminary hearing — where a judge will hear evidence and determine if Cornejo will stand trial — is scheduled March 8.

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials have said Cornejo was placed on administrative leave. No local children had been identified as victims, police said.

Police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child pornography were sent to and from a Yahoo email account belonging to Cornejo, according to court filings. Detectives tracked the account to Cornejo and seized his cellphone and laptop.

District officials said Cornejo had been employed since 2014 as an instruction support aide and became a school aide in 2020, the filings say. Before admitting to possessing the pornographic images, Cornejo told investigators he was interested in becoming a teacher.

The documents say Cornejo voluntarily went with detectives who approached him as he left school. Then went to police headquarters where he talked about his career in education, his sexuality and why he believed he was being questioned.

“I would assume me being open about being gay around some of the kids,” Cornejo said when asked about being brought to Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.

He told investigators his last serious relationship was in 2014. His last relationship of any kind ended about a year ago, Cornejo said according to the filings.