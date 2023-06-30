Matthew Ambrose appeared in court Friday on child pornography charges. One of his attorneys is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6th grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School appeared in court Friday to be formally arraigned on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Matthew Carl Ambrose stood between two defense attorneys as he was arraigned in Superior Court. He’s due back Aug. 29 and is allowed to remain free on $20,000 bail.

Hundreds of files with “child pornographic titles” were found on a computer at Ambrose’s home after an investigation linked him to sharing illegal files online, according to a warrant. He was arrested May 23.

Bakersfield City School District officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation and Ambrose will not return to the school site.