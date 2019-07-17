Former teacher accused of hitting student accepts plea agreement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former teacher accused of hitting a student at a school in Oildale has pleaded no contest to two counts of battery in exchange for the charges being dismissed if she completes all court-ordered requirements.

Shannon Robinson entered the no contest pleas earlier this month in connection with an alleged incident that occurred at Standard Middle School, according to prosecutors.

The case was resolved through a “conditional dismissal,” said District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel, meaning the defendant enters a no contest plea to all charges and a time period is set for certain conditions to be met. If they’re met, the case is dismissed.

In Robinson’s case, the court has ordered her to complete a 10-week anger management course approved by the probation department and to not break any laws.

If she fails to comply with those terms by Jan. 7, the court could sentence her to up to a year in jail, Kinzel said.

“Misdemeanor offenses will often see this type of resolution, as it compels the defendant to accept responsibility while providing a path to reform, and provides a strong incentive to address the underlying cause of criminal conduct — in this case, anger management issues,” Kinzel said.

Superintendent Paul Meyers said Robinson was released from the district at the conclusion of her contract May 31.