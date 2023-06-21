BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6th grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School said he was looking for free movies one Saturday when he downloaded “something that scared him,” according to newly-released court documents.

“It scared the bejesus out of me,” Matthew Ambrose told investigators after a computer at his home was linked to the download of child pornography, the documents say. He told police he deleted the files.

Investigators said Ambrose’s statement doesn’t explain other times his computer was used to download suspected child pornography. Hundreds of files with “child pornographic titles” were found on the device, according to the documents.

Ambrose, 59, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and is free on $20,000 bail. He’s due in court June 30.

Bakersfield City School District officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation and Ambrose will not return to the school site. He was arrested May 23.