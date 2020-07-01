Tatyana Hargrove pleads no contest to misdemeanor in connection with spitting on BPD officer’s hamburger

Tatyana Hargrove, right, smiles as her preliminary hearing begins Thursday. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of spitting on a Bakersfield police officer’s hamburger at a local McDonald’s pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an officer.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Tatyana Hargrove agreed to serve 45 days in jail, perform 100 hours of community service and receive mental health counseling. She entered the plea at 10:36 a.m. before Judge Charles R. Brehmer.

Hargrove appeared in court with two deputy public defenders for the hearing. Her bond was exonerated.

She had faced a felony charge in the case.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl said afterward Hargrove now has the chance to complete probation and turn her life around, and she hopes she makes the most of the opportunity.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to target police officers in our community,” Pearl said. “Today the defendant took responsibility for her disgusting and dangerous actions.”

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe declined to comment.

According to court documents and testimony, Hargrove worked at a west Bakersfield McDonald’s when she tampered with the officer’s food on Nov. 15, 2019. She shouted, “Black lives matter, (expletive) the pigs!” according to testimony.

Reports say Hargrove was seen rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor and spitting on it before serving it to the officer. The sheriff’s office investigated and arrested her that evening, collecting videotaped evidence.

The officer who purchased the burger was in uniform and driving a black and white patrol car in the drive-thru lane. He ate the burger.

An investigator who testified at a preliminary hearing in March said the officer did not become sick. During that hearing, Blythe said the presence of any harmful chemicals on the floor was unknown and it could not be proven Hargrove spit on the burger because her back was to the restaurant’s surveillance camera as she prepared the food.

Pearl argued at the preliminary hearing that another McDonald’s employee reported hearing Hargrove draw saliva into her mouth as she prepared the order. She said surveillance video shows Hargrove wiping her mouth with her arm afterward, indicating she spit on the food.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield police.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a machete stopped and questioned Hargrove, mistaking her for a man. She resisted, police said, and a police dog was used to subdue her.

She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police dog. The District Attorney’s office later decided not to prosecute her.

Hargrove sued in federal court, claiming a civil rights violation. The suit went to trial, and a jury ruled in favor of the city and officers.