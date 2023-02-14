BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally stabbed a man in Taft during a domestic dispute Monday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man was stabbed once in the upper body and died at the scene, officials said. The woman, 33, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Her name and the name of the 28-year-old man were not released.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Hawthorne Street and arrived to find the man with a single stab wound, according to a sheriff’s release.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.