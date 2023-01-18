BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Narcan was administered to a 13-month-boy who suffered a fentanyl overdose Jan. 11 at a Taft home, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The child survived and his parents face possible child endangerment charges, according to a warrant filed by investigators in Superior Court. 17 News is withholding the parents’ names as charges had not been filed as of Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Sunridge Avenue to a report of a child not breathing and found the boy had shallow breathing and a weak pulse, according to the warrant. Deputies performed CPR until Hall Ambulance personnel arrived and administered Narcan, which reverses the effects of an overdose.

The child was taken to Memorial Hospital where he tested positive for fentanyl, according to the warrant.

The boy’s mother uses prescription methadone to treat opioid addiction, investigators said in the warrant. Methadone, oral syringe medicine dispensers and a pacifier were seized from the home.