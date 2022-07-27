BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man admitted to having sex with a girl he knew was underage, according to a report filed by Taft police in Superior Court.

David Silva Bautista told investigators he met the girl on social media and believed she was 13 or 14, according to the filing. The girl was 10, police said.

Bautista is charged with 10 offenses in connection with sex acts with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the court website. He’s held without bail and due back in court next month.

The girl’s mother reported her missing July 2 when she woke up and saw her daughter wasn’t in bed, the report says. A neighbor told her the girl may have got into a red Honda sedan.

Police found her half a block from home with Bautista, whom they detained, the filing says.

Bautista said he knew the girl from Instagram and told police they only talked. Then he admitted kissing her, according to the filing.

Finally, he told police they had unprotected sex in the back of his car.

The girl said she agreed to meet with Bautista earlier that evening, according to the report. Her statement corroborated much of what Bautista said.

DNA samples were collected, the report says.