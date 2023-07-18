BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man turned himself in after allegedly demanding money from a Dollar General store in Taft where the cashier did not comply.

A man allegedly attempted to rob a Dollar General store in Taft on July 16 while brandishing a gun, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The man allegedly walked into the store located at 419 Harrison St. just before 10 p.m. and pulled out a gun asking for money, according to officials. The employees in the store did not comply while units responded to the scene.

Sheriff officials say the suspect then fled the store only to turn himself in the next day.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.