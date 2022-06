TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday night, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing on 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Sheriff officials said the suspect is the victim’s adult son, who had fled the scene. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.