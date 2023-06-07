BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Taft man has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge for beating a man who allegedly made inappropriate remarks to his daughter.

Chester Lewis Goff III pleaded no contest last week to assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and will be sentenced to 90 days in the county’s Work Release Program, two years’ probation, 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and 10 anger management classes, according to the District Attorney’s office. A criminal protective order remains in effect barring him from having contact with the victim.

Sentencing is set for June 29.

Goff told police his daughter called the night of Sept. 16 and said a man was following her and making inappropriate comments, including about her body, according to reports filed in Superior Court. Goff said he left the Moose Lodge, where he’d been drinking, and confronted the man in the parking lot of the Fastrip at 903 Kern St.

Booking photo from Taft Police Department of Chester Lewis Goff III.

Goff, 37 at the time, said he pushed the man down and punched him twice in the face, according to the documents. Surveillance video, however, showed Goff punch the man several times and continue to hit him even after he lay motionless, documents said.

The victim, identified by family as Gordon Wehunt, 50 at the time, suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical.

Interviewed at the hospital the next day, Wehunt told police he attended the Taft High football game where he had two drinks and left near the end of the third quarter. He said he passed a group of teens, thought he saw one of his daughter’s friends and made a comment along the lines of “beautiful little girl” or “pretty little girl,” according to the documents.

He told police he didn’t mean for the remark to be construed as sexual. A teen boy confronted him, he said, and he walked across the street and entered the Fastrip. He said he left the store and the next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital, according to the documents.