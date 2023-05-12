BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man found in Taft early May 5 had a suspected gunshot wound and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

The man — whose name has not been released by coroner’s officials — was found lying facedown shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Taft police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Text messages found on his phone indicated he had been planning to steal a vehicle the night before, according to the warrant. His girlfriend told police she didn’t how he became injured. Both her and the man’s phones were seized.