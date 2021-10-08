SWAT team in East Bakersfield to arrest man wanted in ‘violent felony’: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SWAT team was called to a home in East Bakersfield on Friday and several streets were closed as officers attempted to get a man wanted in connection with a “violent felony” to surrender, police said.

The incident began with police assisting probation officers but resulted in the SWAT team getting called to the scene, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. It’s unknown if other people are in the home.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area around the 500 block of Miller Street, which is north of East California Avenue and east of Gage Street.