SWAT callout on S Real Road ends with no arrests, says sheriff’s office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield Monday night in search for an armed suspect, but was not located, according to KCSO.

Just before 6 p.m. deputies responded to South Real Road north of Belle Terrace for reports of an attempted armed robbery, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they were advised the suspect had fled toward an apartment complex in the area.

At that point deputies surrounded the complex and made several attempts to call out the suspect from the apartments, but received no response. The SWAT team was then called to assist with the situation.

Around 10:30 p.m. the scene was cleared, according to KCSO. The suspect was not located.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.