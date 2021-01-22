SUV chased girls through school parking lot, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV chased two girls through an elementary school parking lot, one of the vehicle’s occupants getting out and running after them before the girls got away, deputies said.

None of the occupants of the SUV have been identified.

The girls were skateboarding in the parking lot of Voorhies Elementary School at about 5:45 p.m. Nov. 24 when a white SUV approached them, according to a sheriff’s release. It slowed down and its occupants started yelling at the girls.

The SUV pulled into the parking lot and sped toward the girls as a person jumped from the vehicle and ran at them, according to deputies. The girls ran from the parking lot toward a nearby home, where the residents called 911.

The SUV is described as a possible Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon, with large chrome wheels, tinted windows and paint damage to the hood. The person who got out appeared to be a male with long dark hair wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes. The driver appeared to be a male with a dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored shirt or sweatshirt, deputies said.

There were possibly other people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.