Suspects wanted in burglary at PG&E substation

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Several people burglarized a PG&E substation in the area of Laval Road and Interstate 5, sheriff’s officials said.

The burglary occurred Sept. 18 after several males arrived at the substation in a white van missing the driver’s side headlight, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They forced their way through a gate and stole $2,000 worth of equipment.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the burglars is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.