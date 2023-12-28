BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking the community to help identify two suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases.

On Dec. 17, two suspects allegedly entered a Target in the 3400 block of Mall View Road and made purchases with a stolen credit card, according to officials. It is unclear what was bought but the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 30s, who is tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a black hat. The man also has a large tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The second suspect is described as a woman in her 30s who is short and has a medium build. She was last seen wearing a hooded flannel and blue jeans. The woman has blondish-purple hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Steven Glenn at

661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.