OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night.

The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office.

Once at the scene, deputies said they immediately detained two suspects: Paul Anthony Vasquez Flores, 38, and Michelle Louise Estrada, 39.

The victim, a man, sustained injuries consistent with being physically assaulted and was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Officers said a preliminary investigation determined Flores confronted the victim inside the store and physically assaulted him. At some point during the incident, Flores armed himself with a handgun, chased the victim out of the store and into the parking lot where he shot toward the victim. It is unknown how Flores gained access to the firearm.

The victim ran back inside the business where the suspect again shot at him again. The victim was not struck by gunfire during the incident. Deputies collected evidence of the shooting at the scene and recovered the handgun used in the altercation, according to a news release.

Flores was arrested and booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of stolen property.

Estrada was arrested and booked for conspiracy, accessory after the fact, possession of stolen property, and concealing evidence.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be COPS camera crews on the scene documenting the arrest. footage from the scene shows what appears to be on scene

Officers said no other suspects were found.