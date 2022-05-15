BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DNA evidence and cellphone GPS data led to an arrest in the shooting death of a man in February of last year.

Dashaun Donte Hunter’s DNA was found on bullet casings located at the scene, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. Analysis of his phone revealed it was in the area about the time of the shooting, the reports say.

Hunter, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and held without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled next week.

On the night of Feb. 20, 2021, police received a ShotSpotter activation in which seven shots were detected in the 300 block of South Hayes Street. Officers found Reginald Albert Gordon McCoy Jr., 31, lying in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captured a blue 2016 Kia Optima speeding from the area, according to the documents. The Kia was registered to Hunter.

Hunter’s wife told police he left her mother’s home in the Optima at about 10:30 p.m. and she didn’t know where he went, the reports say. The shooting happened minutes later.

Hunter was charged about a year later.