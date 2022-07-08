BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s Arthur Avenue homicide, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were located in the 2700 block of Peerless Avenue about 2 p.m. Friday. They were taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to KCSO.

The victim, a woman, was found with a possible stab wound in a home in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.