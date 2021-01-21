Suspects accused of trying to kidnap federal agent plead not guilty

Keisean Rockmore and Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas appear in court to plead not guilty to multiple felonies after being accused of trying to kidnap a federal agent during a narcotics investigation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of attempted kidnapping during an undercover narcotics investigation pleaded not guilty in court.

Keisean Rockmore and Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas covered their faces during an arraignment Thursday at the Kern County Superior Courthouse. Along with attempted kidnapping they also face robbery and multiple drug-related charges.

The two, along with an unidentified minor, are accused by the Sheriff’s Office of trying to kidnap a federal DEA agent during a sting on Merle Haggard Drive Tuesday morning.

According to KCSO, a Kern County deputy who was part of the operation stepped in to stop the kidnapping and shots were fired, but no one was hit. The three suspects were pursued and arrested in the area of Village Lane and Marsha Street.

Rockmore and Cardenas are due back in court in February.