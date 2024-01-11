BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens allegedly used force to steal money from a man at a grocery store in southwest Bakersfield according to officials.

On Nov. 6, a 65-year-old man was robbed by two suspects in a FoodMaxx grocery store around 4 p.m., according to BPD. The teens allegedly used force to take money from the victim at the store located at 6300 White Lane and police need assistance identifying the suspects.

The first suspect is an 18-year-old man who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants.

Suspect #1

The other suspect is described as a 18-year-old man who is about 5 foot, 8 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, white shoes and light jean shorts.

Suspect #2

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective R. Garcia at 661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.